2020 NFL Draft Profile: Strengths, weaknesses, best Fantasy fits for CeeDee Lamb

The biggest question at wide receiver going into the NFL Draft is who is the No. 1 prospect between Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy. Both are elite talents from standout programs, and both have the potential to be stars. The Fantasy value for both receivers will ultimately be determined by where they get drafted, but Lamb should post solid stats wherever he goes. His ability to make contested catches and break tackles should stand out in the NFL, and he profiles as a team's No. 1 receiver sooner rather than later, even as a rookie.

Numbers to Know

Date of Birth: April 8, 1999

Height: 6-2 1/2

Weight: 195 pounds

Arms: 32 1/4 inches

Hands: 9 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 124.0 inches

Bench Press: 23 reps

Prospect Stats

2019: 13 games, 62 receptions, 1,327 yards, 14 touchdowns

Lamb had five games with at least six catches, seven games with at least 100 receiving yards and three games with multiple touchdowns. He closed the season with consecutive games of at least 100 receiving yards, including four catches for 119 yards against LSU in the college football semifinal game. According to Pro Football Focus, Lamb broke 26 tackles in 2019.

Career: 40 games, 173 receptions, 3,292 yards, 32 touchdowns

Lamb averaged at least 17.5 yards per catch in each of his three seasons at Oklahoma, and he played with some top-tier quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. He scored double-digit touchdowns in each of his final two seasons at Oklahoma.

Known Injury History

Head in November 2019

Shoulder in October 2017



Strengths



Lamb's ability to make contested catches and break tackles was evident at Oklahoma, and he should display those skills in the NFL right away. He's a strong route runner and knows how to release off the line. There might not be a better receiver in this draft class with the ball in his hands.

Concerns

Lamb will likely be the No. 1 or No. 2 receiver selected in the NFL Draft, so he doesn't have many concerns with his game. His 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine wasn't blazing, but his game speed is what matters — and it was exceptional. He also didn't face a lot of press-man coverage at Oklahoma, but that shouldn't be a problem in the NFL based on his profile as a player.

Ryan Wilson's Take

No. 1 WR

Lamb is a four-down player who was dominant during the 2019 season. He averaged 21.4 yards per reception, but that only tells part of the story since 24 percent of his total receiving yards came after contact. Put another way, despite his 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame, Lamb played like one of the strongest receivers in college football last season. But he's also one of the best all-around pass-catchers, too. Lamb's 40 time (4.5) and vertical (34.5 inches) won't blow you away, but his athleticism certainly will. He regularly creates separation, high-points the ball as well as anyone in this draft class, excels at both the routine and acrobatic catches and was a tackle-breaking machine throughout his Oklahoma career. The biggest question facing Lamb's transition to the NFL is how he will handle press-man coverage, something he almost never saw in college. But Lamb is not only a first-round talent, he could very well be the first wide receiver selected in April.

Fantasy Comparison

At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Lamb was asked who he compares to in the NFL. He was reluctant to answer at first, but he eventually said DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams, which are good comps. Lamb reminds you of Hopkins for his ability to catch the ball in traffic and make plays. And once he gets the ball, Lamb is hard to bring down, much like Hopkins and Adams.

Favorite Fantasy Fits

The teams in the top half of the NFL Draft that have a need at receiver include the Jets, Raiders, Colts, and Broncos. Going to the Jets or Raiders would be good from a target standpoint. Both teams could use a true No. 1 receiver, and Lamb could end up like A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin in 2019 when those rookies were clearly the best receiving options for their teams — and excellent Fantasy options.

Fantasy Bottom Line

Unless a surprise team early in the NFL Draft with a crowded receiving corps selects Lamb (say the Giants, Buccaneers or Falcons), he should have the chance to make an impact as a rookie, even on a team with a shaky quarterback situation. Lamb should make his quarterback better with his ability to make tough catches, so hopefully he has the chance to see 100-plus targets right away. Depending on where he ends up, he should be drafted as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver with a mid-round pick, but he could become a weekly starter by the middle of the season.