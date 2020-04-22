2020 NFL Draft Profile: Strengths, weaknesses, best Fantasy fits for Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor finished his college career with substantially worse numbers in his final season than his breakout sophomore year, and at the Combine his 4.47-second 40 time was underwhelming relative to expectations. But 4.47 is still plenty fast, and he posted excellent results in the vert and broad jump, displaying the explosiveness scouts love in his film. A plus athlete who was a four-star high school recruit and broke out early in college, Reagor has plenty of positive signs in his profile that suggest future success, along with the few question marks.

Numbers to Know

Date of Birth: January 1, 1999

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 206 pounds

Hand: 9 1/2 inches

Arm: 31 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.47 seconds

Vertical leap: 42 inches

Prospect Stats

2019: 12 games, 43 receptions, 611 receiving yards (25% share), 14 carries, 89 rushing yards, 5 total TD

Reagor's final season paled in comparison to what he did as a true sophomore in 2018, as both his raw numbers and share of the offense cratered. But per PFF, Reagor had the fourth-worst accurate target rate in FBS last year, which would suggest a significant reason for his lack of final-year production could be chalked up to quarterback play.

2018: 13 games, 72 receptions, 1061 receiving yards (37% share), 13 carries, 170 rushing yards, 11 total TD

Easily his best season at the collegiate level, Reagor accounted for 37% of the receiving yardage in TCU's offense as a 20-year-old sophomore, adding some rushing value including two scores on the ground that brought him to 11 total touchdowns.

Career: 39 games, 148 receptions, 2248 receiving yards (26% share), 35 carries, 324 rushing yards, 24 total TD

Reagor's career numbers are solid, and being an early declare is another positive note in his profile.

Known Injury History

None

Strengths



Reagor is an agile receiver who can win in the short area of the field and is explosive with the ball in his hands, as evidenced by the rushing, punt return and kick return yardage he racked up in his three-year career. In fact, Reagor became just the 12th FBS player to total at least 2,000 receiving yards, 300 rushing yards and 300 of each type of return yardage, joining a list that features names like T.Y. Hilton, Antonio Brown, Wes Welker and Jeremy Maclin.

Despite his height, Reagor's leaping ability also makes him a threat down the field, and his impressive sophomore campaign was full of long touchdowns.

Concerns

At 5 feet 11 inches, Reagor isn't a particularly tall receiver, but he does have decent size at 206 pounds. The lack of final-season production is the biggest red mark on his profile, and his sophomore season was highlighted by so many big plays that it makes one wonder if he can consistently produce at the NFL level if the big plays aren't there.

Chris Trapasso's Take

No. 7 WR

Reagor is a smaller but rocked up and incredibly slippery, blazing fast wideout who plays bigger than his size thanks to high-quality ball-tracking and jump-ball skills in traffic.

There are some concentration drops on Reagor's film which are, in a way, counteracted by a handful of high-point grabs with coverage on him down the field. His super-smooth movements look so effortless -- both as a route runner and after the catch -- as is the case with his acceleration down the field. Reagor is a natural separator at all levels of the field and provides return ability.

Fantasy Comparison

Randall Cobb will be a common comp, but Reagor is a bit bigger and looks more explosive when you compare the pair's jumping ability. From a prospect perspective, the two look similar, as Cobb just missed the aforementioned cohort of players to produce in all facets, racking up the rushing, kick return and punt return yardage but falling just short of the 2,000 receiving yards. In a good situation like Cobb found himself in Green Bay, Reagor has the potential to put up seasons comparable to Cobb's best. Guys like Tyler Lockett and Stefon Diggs also represent high-end comps for Reagor.

Favorite Fantasy Fits

If Cobb is a good comparison, the Packers are a good fit because they haven't really replaced Cobb since his departure. The Vikings are another obvious fit — while they aren't much in terms of passing volume, Reagor could slide into the role Stefon Diggs has played over the past two seasons. The Eagles also look likely to add a receiver, and Reagor would presumably fit into the role Nelson Agholor vacated nicely.

Fantasy Bottom Line

Reagor is a playmaker with the ball in his hands, and has the ability to produce in multiple ways, but there are some concerns about the lack of consistency in his receiving production record. That's been chalked up to poor quarterback play, and it's possible a better situation makes Reagor a breakout at the next level.