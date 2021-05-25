BestBall leagues are a growing slice of the Fantasy Football world and even if you aren't interested in competing in that format they also serve as a harbinger for redraft ADP. If you are interested in BestBall, we'll start with a quick explainer. Don't need it? You can skip to the ADP review below.

The basic premise behind BestBall is that you don't have to choose your starters. You draft a team full of players, typically with deeper rosters than a standard league, and each week your top scorers at each position are automatically slotted into your starting lineups. There are many benefits to this, not the least of which is that an injury is far less likely to cost you a given week. There are a wide variety of these types of leagues; redraft, Superflex, Dynasty, etc. In some BestBall leagues, you still play a weekly opponent, while others are based solely on total points at the end of the season. In some leagues you still have waiver claims, in others, you play the entire season with the players you drafted.

For the purposes of this article we're looking at BestBall10s ADP since May 1st. In this specific format, you draft 20 players and your top nine (1 QB/2 RB/3 WR/1 TE/ 1 FLEX/1 DST) count each week. There are no waivers throughout the year, so you need to draft at least two quarterbacks and tight ends. I also prefer at least two DSTs. These leagues are full PPR and reward four points per pass touchdown.

Below are five of my favorite targets in the first five rounds at their current ADP as well as five players I'm targeting outside of the top 100.

Early Values Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 14th RB RNK 10th PROJ PTS 261.4 SOS 27 ADP 23 2020 Stats RUYDS 428 REC 21 REYDS 138 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.6 I have long been a critic of drafting Mixon in the first round, but now Giovani Bernard is gone! This could easily be the largest role Mixon has had in the NFL and it may very well be the best offense he's ever played on. It's a great comfort to know that he should be there in Round 2, maybe even at the Round 2/3 turn. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 39th QB RNK 2nd PROJ PTS 422.8 SOS 8 ADP 46 2020 Stats PAYDS 2757 RUYDS 1005 TD 33 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.6 That Jackson averaged 25.6 Fantasy points per game in a "down" year should tell you all you need to know about why he's my QB2 behind only Patrick Mahomes. In BestBall leagues especially, you should be concerned about weekly upside and Jackson has it, and then some. Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 38th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 206.8 SOS 13 ADP 51 2020 Stats RUYDS 1065 REC 33 REYDS 238 TD 12 FPTS/G 15.4 I understand discounting Jacobs because he's in a committee with Kenyan Drake. But Jacobs has always been in a committee with the Raiders. First with DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, then with Richard and Devontae Booker. He's also always been a solid No. 2 running back and those aren't generally available in Round 5. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 36th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 224.9 SOS 3 ADP 55 2020 Stats RUYDS 681 REC 37 REYDS 287 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.7 As much as I like Jacobs' ADP, I love Carson at this cost. The Seahawks added no one of consequence to compete with Carson, who has been a borderline No. 1 running back whenever he's been healthy. Sure, there may be a slightly higher injury risk, but in this format that's not as big of a concern, especially if a top-15 running back is available in Round 5. Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 50th WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 266.2 SOS 28 ADP 60 2020 Stats REC 92 TAR 124 REYDS 974 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.9 I must really be expecting a bounceback from Cooper Kupp, right? More like regression. Kupp had scored on 7.4% of his targets throughout his career prior to 2020. Last year he scored three times on 124 targets. Other than that, he was the same high-end WR2 he's been for most of his career. The quarterback upgrade with Matthew Stafford doesn't hurt either.