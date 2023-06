Sims signed with Las Vegas this offseason, and he'll compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Raiders. Most likely, Sims will be buried on the depth chart in Las Vegas behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow, and Sims isn't expected to post consistent production. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and Sims has never averaged more than 5.3 PPR points per game in a season after spending the first five years of his career in Washington.