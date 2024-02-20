You won't see a lot of changes in the February edition of my Dynasty quarterback rankings below. I did factor in my 2024 projections, which were just released last week, and that moved a couple of guys up or down a spot or two. But for the most part, there is a lot of similarity with the January rankings, as there should be. But that won't likely be the case by the time we get to March.

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are the two top QBs on the free agent market and it looks increasingly likely that Justin Fields will be dealt so the Chicago Bears can take their choice of a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. I am trying to price in some upside and some risk, but that's more difficult to do with Fields than the other two.

My expectation as of mid-February is that both Cousins and Mayfield will stay with their respective teams. That's more appealing for Cousins now that it looks like Mike Evans may find a new home. Still, there is some mystery as to how long they'll be locked up for. A three-year deal for Cousins, locking him in with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson could cause his value to skyrocket.

As for Fields, the dream situation is that he is traded for a premium to the Atlanta Falcons and that they commit to him as their quarterback of the future. With Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson around him Fields could grow into a consistent top-five Fantasy quarterback on that fast Atlanta turf. The nightmare scenario is that Fields is still on the Bears on Draft Day and they select a quarterback at No. 1 overall. Then it would be hard to rank him as a top-15 Dynasty QB.

The last month has been relatively calm on these streets, but that should change soon enough. Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: