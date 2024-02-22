We are entering into what can be one of the most volatile times for Dynasty Fantasy Football values. And the market isn't always right in their wild swings. That's because free agent signings and draft picks, along with roster cuts, will influence a player's value even though we can't validate the impact of those roster changes for months. It can be an opportunity for profit or big losses.

Two wide receivers heading into their second year could see their value swing plenty in the next two months, Rashee Rice and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And it's worth watching how the market reacts to plan your next move.

For Rice, the risk in the next three months is who the Chiefs acquire at wide receiver. When you look at the rankings below, know that I am expecting the Chiefs to add someone at wide receiver. But the difference between adding Mike Evans or Gabe Davis is obvious. So is the difference between adding a Round 1 wide receiver versus a Round 3 wide receiver.

My ranking will not change much assuming it is someone like Davis or a non-Round 1 wide receiver. Rice could even rise a little. As a rookie, he saw eight or more targets in eight of his last 10 games including the playoffs. With Travis Kelce continuing to age there is a very real chance Rice is the No. 1 option for Patrick Mahomes next season.

As for Smith-Njigba, his rookie year went very different. The consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the draft earned eight or more targets just once all season. His season-high in yardage was 63. His pedigree, and the fact that he was playing alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, give him an excuse, but not for long. I would expect a slight boost in Smith-Njigba's value if Seattle cuts Tyler Lockett. If they don't, you need to be aware that his value could plummet in the first month of 2024, assuming he doesn't see a big increase in usage.

You can find all of my updated Dynasty rankings for every position and both for SuperFlex/2QB and 1QB leagues here.

Here are my updated 2024 Dynasty wide receiver rankings: