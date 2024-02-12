One of the benefits of doing way-too-early Fantasy Football projections is that it helps me to get a look at where the holes are likely to be on NFL rosters. For the most part, my rule is that if a player is a UDFA, I will not project him on an NFL team. Occasionally I will break that rule if a team and/or player have indicated a reunion is likely. I will also break that rule if a player is under contract, but I am sure he won't be on the same team next year. At quarterback this highlights opportunities, but also offers a couple of challenges. Namely, what should I do with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Wilson was benched at the end of last year so the Broncos could make sure future salary guarantees didn't kick in due to injury. Still, he's on the club and currently has an $85 million dead cap number if he's cut pre-June 1. I do think Wilson will be a starter somewhere next year and I am not 100% sold the Broncos are going to decide that cutting him is the right move. I also don't believe anyone will trade anything for him on that contract. So he is projected as a member of the Denver Broncos. We'll see how long that lasts.

I am also leaving Justin Fields on the Bears for now. If I had to wager, I would guess Fields is starting somewhere else also, but I do not want to rule out the possibility of the Bears receiving a Godfather offer for the No. 1 pick and trying to build around Fields. Mostly, I just feel it's more beneficial to have Fields and Wilson in the projections instead of on the sideline.

I have left blank spaces at QB for the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I would expect Kirk Cousins lands one of those jobs, and Baker Mayfield should get another. The rest may be filled by rookies. I'll start projecting them after the NFL Draft.

Here is my first run of the 2024 quarterback projections: