At most positions the early conversation around way-too-early projections is either about what players are free agents or who will fill the void they're leaving. At wide receiver there's not much to talk about in that regard. As of early February it looks like Tee Higgins and Marquise Brown are the best potential free agents, assuming they aren't re-signed in the next month.

Higgins seems the most likely to return to his former team and the most impactful if he chooses not to. He could project as a top-12 wide receiver in the right situation, but as long as he's the 1B to Ja'Marr Chase he's probably a mid-WR2 for Fantasy purposes. I'm also not totally sure what to expect from Joe Burrow if he loses Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Surely they would replace them with someone, but they'll have to spend some significant draft capital to get close to the production they would lose.

Brown appears less interesting if only because he's only topped 1,000 yards in a season once and his 2023 was truly abysmal. Still, the situation he leaves behind is very intriguing with Cardinals in prime position to replace Brown with Marvin Harrison, Jr. I won't project Harrison until he's drafted but I'm already gearing up to see a Round 3 redraft ADP for him by the time we get to August.

Here are my way-too-early wide receiver projections: