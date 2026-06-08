2026 Outlook: Cameron Dicker

Dicker is one of the best Fantasy kickers heading into the season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He's coming off a solid campaign in 2025, where he averaged 10 Fantasy points per game. His 38 made field goals were third in the NFL behind only Ka'imi Fairbairn (44) and Jason Myers (41), and Dicker only missed on three attempts. He made five field goals from 50-plus yards and was 34 of 35 on PATs. The Chargers offense should be explosive this season, and Dicker should benefit from plenty of scoring opportunities.

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