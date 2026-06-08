2026 Outlook: Jaylin Noel

Noel never reached a 50% snap share in any game as a rookie, and now the Texans have Tank Dell potentially returning from injury. Unless there is a significant injury in the Texans' receiver room, you can probably leave him on the waiver wire. Noel is more attractive in Dynasty leagues. He is only 23 years old and averaged more than 11 FPPG in the four games where he saw at least four targets. He also has appeal in leagues that reward points for return yards, as Noel had 1,134 return yards in 2025.

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