49ers' Tevin Coleman: Shows progress in rehab

Coleman (ankle) did some light rehab work Thursday without a protective boot, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coleman won't be back for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but he's at least showing tangible signs of progress. With the 49ers on bye in Week 4, the running back may be able to avoid any missed games beyond Sunday, though it's hardly a sure thing at this stage. Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will handle backfield snaps against the Steelers.

