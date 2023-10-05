Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 5 with the Washington Commanders hosting the Chicago Bears.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The Commanders are fresh off what has to be one of the biggest "moral victories" in the last several years. Sam Howell got beat up in the first half and nearly led an incredibly impressive comeback against one of the deepest and most talented defenses in the NFL against the Eagles. Now, he gets a Bears defense that hasn't stopped anyone -- on the ground or in the air. Brian Robinson figures to get a lot of work in this game as the team continues to prefer him over Antonio Gibson. Terry McLaurin, whose rapport with Howell continues to grow each week, also makes for an interesting play.

On the flip side, the Bears finally put together some offensive success in Week 4 -- at least for the first half -- of course it came against arguably the worst defense in the NFL. The Broncos gave up 70 points in their game prior to playing the Bears in Week 4. Still, Justin Fields found some success with a bootleg-action heavy game plan against Denver. They might try that against Washington, but the Commanders front is much stronger. The interesting play will be Khalil Herbert who broke out in Week 4 with a positive game script for the Beras.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the entire Week 4 main slate for DFS with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP Commanders DST $9,500

FLEX: Brian Robinson $14,000

FLEX: DJ Moore $12,500

FLEX: Terry McLaurin $12,000

FLEX: Jahan Dotson $9,000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Brian Robinson Jr. $14,000

FLEX: Justin Fields $17,000

FLEX: Sam Howell $15,500

FLEX: Logan Thomas $7,000

FLEX: Dyami Brown $6,500

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Brian Robinson $14,000

FLEX: Sam Howell $15,500

FLEX: DJ Moore $12,500

FLEX: Khalil Herbert $11,000

FLEX: Logan Thomas $7,000