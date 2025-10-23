Swift (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

A spectator for the Bears' first Week 8 practice session Wednesday, Swift was able to return to the field Thursday, albeit with a cap on his reps. Swift is coming off his two best performances of the season; he amassed 175 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in a Week 6 win over the Commanders and 138 yards and another score in a Week 7 win over the Saints. Assuming he's able to make enough progress in his recovery from the groin issue to play this Sunday, Swift will be in line for a favorable matchup against a beat-up Baltimore defense that has given up 109.7 rushing yards per game versus running backs through six contests.