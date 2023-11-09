Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 10 with the Chicago Bears hosting the Carolina Panthers.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The whackiest TNF games between two losing teams can sometimes turn into the most fun Daily Fantasy slates and we've got a game tonight with two teams who have combined to win three games.

On the Bears side, Justin Fields will remain sidelined for this one. In a late week surprise, Bears running back Khalil Herbert is not expected to play despite early expectations he would return to the field this week from IR. If you've been paying attention to the Bears the last few weeks, you know what that means. If the Bears can grab a lead and stay ahead or afloat, it will be the D'Onta Foreman show. If they fall behind, the Bears will lean on a heavy running back rotation. If you're looking for a hero play on this slate, D.J. Moore against his former Panthers team seems sticky.

On the flip side, the Panthers had hoped to get their pass game back on track in Week 8 after making the play caller change and it seemed to have worked.. for a week at least. In Week 9, Bryce Young and the pass game regressed into the mess it had been the first half of the season. A matchup against the Bears seems like it would be a get right spot for them, but Chicago has slightly improved on the defensive side as of late. Chuba Hubbard is now the de facto starter in Carolina and could have a featured role in this one.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the Bears-Panthers with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Bears DEF $9,500

FLEX: Tyson Bagent $16,000

FLEX: D.J. Moore $13,000

FLEX: Hayden Hurts $8,000

FLEX: D'Onta Foreman $11,500

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: D'Onta Foreman $11,500

FLEX: Adam Thielen $15,000

FLEX: D.J. Moore $13,000

FLEX: Cole Kmet $10,500

FLEX: Bears DEF $9,500

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Adam Thielen $15,000

FLEX: Bryce Young $14,500

FLEX: D.J. Moore $13,000

FLEX: Cairo Santos $9,000

FLEX: Eddy Pineiro $8,500