Cohen (ankle) appears to be fine after exiting late in the fourth quarter Monday of the Bears' 24-17 victory over the Seahawks, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Cohen was dancing around in the locker room after the victory, which offers as good of evidence as any that his ankle issue isn't a concern. Prior to departing, Cohen contributed eight yards on four carries and caught one pass for 17 yards.