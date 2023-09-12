Knox caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Knox had one fewer yard on the same number of targets as rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid. Both tight ends figure to play prominent roles in Buffalo's passing game, which was unusually quiet in the season opener against the stingy Jets defense. Knox has 15 touchdown catches over the past two seasons, and the 2019 third-round draft pick should remain a key contributor in the red zone given his established chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen, coupled with Knox's superior blocking ability compared to Kincaid.