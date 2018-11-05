Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Records 40 yards in Week 9
Benjamin caught four of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.
Benjamin tied for the team lead in receiving yards, as Buffalo's offense was stuck in low gear with quarterback Nathan Peterman averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. The big-bodied receiver would benefit from the return of Josh Allen (elbow) or Derek Anderson (concussion) under center against the Jets in Week 10, though it's hard to get excited about Benjamin considering he's topped 50 yards only once this season while failing to score a touchdown since Week 2.
