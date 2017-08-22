Bills' Rod Streater: Still healing
Streater is still not practicing after suffering a toe injury in Thursday's preseason game, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Streater had been working his way up the depth chart and has a chance to do even more climbing following Anquan Boldin's abrupt retirement, but he can't continue that effort until he's back working in the offense. Rookie Zay Jones and Jordan Matthews appear to be the Week 1 starters, but there's still time for Streater to make his case for the No. 3 or No. 4 spot.
