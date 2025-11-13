default-cbs-image
Surtain (pectoral) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Surtain has been sidelined for Denver's last two games because of a pectoral strain he suffered in Week 8 versus the Cowboys, and now his status for Week 11 is in doubt. To give himself a realistic chance to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, he'll probably need to return to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday.

