Mayfield should again see a significant amount of playing time during Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

There are two caveats here in that current No. 1 signal caller Tyrod Taylor is expected to play more than two series Friday, while head coach Hue Jackson reportedly also wants to see veteran Drew Stanton take some reps as well. With only so much playing time to go around, this likely means that Mayfield will wind up seeing less action than he did in the preseason opener when he checked in during the first quarter and didn't check out until fourth. Mayfield is still a viable target in preseason DFS contests nonetheless, but it might be a stretch to expect him to once more approach 20 pass attempts like he did last week.