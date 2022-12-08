Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will start Week 14 against the Bengals, despite showing some rust in his season debut during last week's win over the Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. " Deshaun is our quarterback. We're focused on having a really good day of practice [Wednesday] and having a great day on Sunday," Stefanski said.

While taking the field last week for his first regular-season action since Week 17 of the 2020 campaign, Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. At 5-7, the Browns hope to keep their slim playoff chances alive, but Stefanski has no plans to turn the offense back over to Jacoby Brissett, who closed his tenure as Cleveland's starting quarterback on a high note before Watson was reinstated from his suspension last week. Cabot notes that Watson looked sharper during Wednesday's practice, but those sessions are much different than game conditions.