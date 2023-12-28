Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 17 with the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Jets.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

On the Browns side, Joe Flacco has ignited the vertical passing attack in Cleveland in a way we haven't seen much of over the last two years. Last week, Amari Cooper was the breakout star of the Week 16 slate with the most points among all receivers. David Njoku has also evolved into an every-week starter at tight end with Flacco. What year is it?! The Browns have a multi-faceted rushing attack and Jerome Ford is the best play on this slate among their group of backs.

On the flip side, the Jets are limping to the finish line on the offensive side of the ball despite having two of the most exciting skill players in the NFL in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Last week, Hall returned value and helped his Fantasy manager advance to their Finals matchups this week. Hall will be a very popular DFS pick after a big performance in Week 16.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Joe Flacco $16,500

FLEX: Jerome Ford $12,000

FLEX: David Njoku $11,000

FLEX: Elijah Moore $8,000

FLEX: Tyler Conklin $8,000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Jerome Ford $12,000

FLEX: Joe Flacco $16,500

FLEX: David Njoku $11,000

FLEX: Browns DEF $10,000

FLEX: Jets DEF $9,000

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Browns DEF $10,000

FLEX: Joe Flacco $16,500

FLEX: Jets DEF $9,000

FLEX: Breece Hall $15,000

FLEX: Elijah Moore $8,000