Campbell (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell was placed in the league's five-step concussion protocol following Cleveland's Week 8 loss to New England. The Browns were on bye last week, and Campbell has now logged consecutive full practices to begin Week 10 prep. That suggests he has a good chance of playing Sunday versus the Jets, though he'll first need to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

