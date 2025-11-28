Browns' Tyson Campbell: Cleared for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against San Francisco, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Campbell's practice reps were limited earlier in the week, but he's ready to roll after piling up a career-high 10 tackles in last Sunday's win over the Raiders. Campbell should see a lot of Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall in coverage against the 49ers.
More News
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Limited to open week•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Career-high 10 stops in Week 12•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Solid outing in loss•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Records five stops in Week 10 loss•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Good to go•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Posts another full practice session•