Campbell (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against San Francisco, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Campbell's practice reps were limited earlier in the week, but he's ready to roll after piling up a career-high 10 tackles in last Sunday's win over the Raiders. Campbell should see a lot of Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall in coverage against the 49ers.

