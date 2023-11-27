Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that MRI results on Mayfield's ankle came back negative, but that the quarterback is feeling sore after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield injured his ankle while converting a quarterback sneak on Tampa Bay's opening drive, causing Kyle Trask to fill in for two plays. He ultimately completed 20 of 30 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, plus three carries for 14 yards. Mayfield also fumbled twice, with Indianapolis recovering one. It's encouraging that the veteran quarterback's MRI showed no ligament damage, but it will still be worth monitoring Mayfield's practice status as he works to get healthy in time to face the Panthers in Week 13.