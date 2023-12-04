Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.

It wasn't a productive day for the 28-year-old quarterback, but he did connect with Mike Evans for the longest TD of the receiver's career, a 75-yard catch and run in the third quarter that put Tampa Bay in the lead for good. Mayfield's fantasy ceiling remains low -- he has just one 300-game this season, and only one with more than two passing touchdowns -- but given the state of the QB landscape in 2023, his stability has some value heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Falcons that could have a big impact on the NFC South title race.