Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Doesn't practice Thursday
Williams (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
It's obviously a step in the wrong direction for Williams, who'd been a limited participant Wednesday. The reserve cornerback is exclusively a depth option on defense, but his special teams role would have to be accounted for if he can't suit up Sunday against the Falcons.
