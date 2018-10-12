Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Williams did not participate in practice Thursday and Friday after logging a limited session Wednesday, so his Week 6 absence comes as no surprise. The Buccaneers' secondary could be thin if starters Carlton Davis (groin) and Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) can't go as well.

