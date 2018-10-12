Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Ruled out for Week 6
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Williams did not participate in practice Thursday and Friday after logging a limited session Wednesday, so his Week 6 absence comes as no surprise. The Buccaneers' secondary could be thin if starters Carlton Davis (groin) and Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) can't go as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Back to limited participation•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Active in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Uncertain for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Out Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Lands in Tampa Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...