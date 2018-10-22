Marcus Williams: Reaches injury settlement
Williams (hamstring) was waived with an injury settlement by the Buccaneers on Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Williams was placed on injured reserve earlier this month, and has ultimately been waived by Tampa Bay. When healthy, Williams will be free to look for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
