Bears' Marcus Williams: Does little in Chicago
Williams had four solo tackles in five games between the Bears and Buccaneers in 2018.
Williams started the season with Tampa Bay but was waived off injured reserve with a hamstring injury, only to join Chicago in mid-December. The 27-year-old heads into free agency having played minimal defensive snaps since 2016 with the Jets.
More News
-
Bears' Marcus Williams: Signs on with Bears•
-
Marcus Williams: Reaches injury settlement•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Marcus Williams: Back to limited participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...