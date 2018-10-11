Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Williams worked through his hamstring issue prior to the Week 4 loss to the Bears and was ultimately a full participant in the final practice before that contest. He subsequently logged a total of 25 snaps (12 defense, 13 special teams) in that contest as a depth option in the secondary. Thursday's practice report should offer further clarity on Williams' status.

