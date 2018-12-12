Williams signed a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Williams should provide the Bears with an additional body on the back end. He played significant defensive snaps early in his career, but Williams will likely have a better chance sticking around in Chicago if he can prove to be a contributor on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...