Bears' Marcus Williams: Signs on with Bears
Williams signed a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Williams should provide the Bears with an additional body on the back end. He played significant defensive snaps early in his career, but Williams will likely have a better chance sticking around in Chicago if he can prove to be a contributor on special teams.
-
-
