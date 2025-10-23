Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridgewater (teeth) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bridgewater was able to serve as the Buccaneers' backup QB for Monday's loss against the Lions after overcoming an illness, but he popped up on Wednesday's report with a new injury. He'll have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's NFC South tilt against the Saints.
