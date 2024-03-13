Calvin Ridley was supposed to be deciding between remaining in Jacksonville with the Jaguars and joining the Patriots in New England. Instead, he's the newest member of the Jaguars' division rivals, the Tennessee Titans. Ridley's effectiveness in Nashville will have wide ranging implications for the Fantasy Football world.

The Ridley we saw in 2023 was not quite the guy we saw in Atlanta. His yards per target last year were nearly a full yard below his career averages and his catch rate was five points lower as well. Some of that seemed to be bad luck as it was happening, but it shouldn't be that surprising he had to shake a little bit of rust off. To put up a 1,000-yard season with eight touchdowns after skipping a year of football is pretty impressive, even if it didn't live up to our expectations.

It's worth noting that Ridley's most efficient seasons came alongside Julio Jones, and for the time being he's now slated to be lining up opposite DeAndre Hopkins. I expect Ridley to slightly out-target Hopkins, and I expect the presence of Hopkins to help Ridley out on a per-target basis. This could be the best of both worlds, as long as Will Levis progresses as a passer. My first-look projections have Ridley at WR17, with 82 catches for 1,108 yards and eight scores. He has top-12 upside but the presence of a future Hall of Famer on the other side of the field and an unproven passer at QB gives him a lower floor as well.

If Levis is the biggest question mark in Ridley's projection, he may also be the biggest winner in this transaction. He now has two very good wide receivers and an offensive system that has produced Fantasy-relevant starting quarterbacks. He becomes more interesting as a No. 2 QB in both redraft and Dynasty. Hopkins is a slight loser and is now more of a No. 4 option in redraft. Treylon Burks just became someone who will likely be dropped as Dynasty managers clear space for rookie picks.

Ridley is already 29 years old, so Fantasy managers who had him on their roster may want to try to sell off of this news. I would be happy to sell him for a late first today, and I would strongly consider an early second if I didn't think I was a true contender in 2024. At the same time, Ridley could be the final piece for a contender. Ridley currently ranks as my WR37 in Dynasty leagues, but he is a top-30 guy for anyone who believes they can win a title this season.