Isabella is dealing with a back injury ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Isabella caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and apparently picked up a back injury as well. His status for Week 2 remains unclear, but Wednesday's official injury report should provide further clarity on his availability for Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Nabs one catch in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Leading receiver Friday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Allowed to seek trade•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Healthy scratch against Panthers•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Inactive against Packers•