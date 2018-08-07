Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Sidelined thanks to bone bruise
Cantrell suffered a bone bruise in his right knee which is expected to sideline him for "a little while", Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The sketchy timeline comes courtesy of head coach Anthony Lynn, who has made a point to avoid suggesting specific dates of return for his injured players thus far in training camp. The sixth-round pick, who was using crutches late last week, had been playing well prior to the injury, standing out in a number of receiving drills to the point where he was considered to be in the running for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.
