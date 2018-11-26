Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws three TD passes

Luck completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 343 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Luck connected on 81 percent of his passes and spread the ball around to nine different receivers as he averaged a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt. He threw an interception on back-to-back drives just before halftime, but he connected with Eric Ebron for a pair of touchdowns and added another to Jack Doyle. Most importantly, he led his team to a come-from-behind victory thanks to a last-minute field goal. Luck has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in eight straight games and will look to keep it up next Sunday against a struggling Jaguars team.