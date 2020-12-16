Leonard (back) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Leonard left with a back injury late in last week's win over the Raiders, but coach Frank Reich said the injury was minor after the game, and the linebacker's full participation in practice to start the week confirms that notion. The engine of the Colts' defense should be good to go Sunday against the Texans.
