Wylie (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 15 game against New Orleans.

Wylie missed Week 13 due to a concussion, but Washington's Week 14 bye has given him time to recover. The right tackle began the practice week with full participation and was then removed from the Commanders' injury report altogether Thursday. With no injury designation heading into the weekend, Wylie is set to resume his role as the team's starting right tackle.