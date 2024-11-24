Wylie has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Dallas.
Wylie will be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game, and he'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play in Week 13 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 1. Trent Scott will fill in at right tackle.
More News
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Good to go for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Returns to the gridiron•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Doesn't practice Sunday•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Won't play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Won't play vs. 49ers•
-
Commanders' Andrew Wylie: Questionable versus Niners•