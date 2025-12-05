Wagner (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Wagner was able to log a limited practice session Friday after being a non-participant earlier in the week. The upgrade in participation is a good sign for the veteran's chances of suiting up for Sunday's game. If the middle linebacker is unable to go, 24-year-old Jordan Magee is set to have a larger role in the linebacker corps Sunday.