Samuel caught seven passes for 48 yards on 10 targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Samuel also saw three carries for 13 yards. Samuel's fantasy point total was underwhelming in this game but the usage was again sky high, giving reason for his fantasy investors to feel continued optimism even though it was something of a down game relative to Samuel's first two games of 2022. Samuel is up to 30 targets and eight carries in three games -- if he even vaguely maintains that usage rate he'll be one of the extreme fantasy steals of 2022.
