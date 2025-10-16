Samuel (heel) did not practice Thursday.

Samuel managed to play through his heel injury in Washington's last two games, but his status now looks legitimately up in the air for Week 7 after back-to-back missed practices. It's possible the Commanders are simply taking a cautious approach to Samuel's activity level, but he may have to return as at least a limited participant Friday in order to have a realistic shot at suiting up for Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice but downgraded to being deemed a non-participant Thursday.