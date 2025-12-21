Croskey-Merritt rushed the ball eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

Croskey-Merritt saw all eight of his carries in the first half to lead the team, though he curiously disappeared in the final two quarters in favor of Chris Rodriguez. Croskey-Merritt wasn't particularly efficient with his opportunity overall, but he did record long gains of 13 and seven yards while also punching in a touchdown from one yard away. It's unclear why Croskey-Merritt was phased out of the offense, but he appears to still have a role, even after Rodriguez returned from a one-game absence.