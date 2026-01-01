Croskey-Merritt (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Croskey-Merritt missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, but he appears to have already returned to full health. He and Chris Rodriguez look positioned to split backfield reps again during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles. With Rodriguez sidelined by illness himself in Week 17, Croskey-Merritt managed to rush for 105 yards and two touchdown on just 11 carries, momentum that could result in him seeing a larger share of the backfield workload versus Philadelphia.