Patterson was elevated from Washington's practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles.
Patterson will provide backfield depth behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson with J.D. McKissic (neck) unavailable. He rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season with Washington but has spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign on the practice squad up to this point.
