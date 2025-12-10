Jaret Patterson: Resurfaces on practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers signed Patterson to the practice squad Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Los Angeles waived Patterson on Monday after activating running backs Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins from IR, but he now re-signs with the team as an emergency depth option. Unless the Chargers suffer further injuries in the backfield down the stretch, however, it's unlikely that Patterson will be called upon as a gameday contributor again.
