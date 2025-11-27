Lane (hip) was limited in practice Thursday.

Lane entered Washington's bye in Week 12 nursing a hip injury that forced him out early in Week 11 versus Miami, and he's since logged back-to-back limited practices. The rookie fourth-round pick will have one more chance to prove capable of handling full practice reps prior to Sunday's game against the Broncos. Starting wideouts Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin/knee, IR) have both also retaken the practice field for the Commanders, though, so Lane may find himself in the reserve No. 4 role even if cleared to play Week 13.