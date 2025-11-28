Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Set for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lane (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos.
Lane made an early exit from the Commanders' last game Week 11 with a hip injury, but he won't miss any more time after following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week. The team is getting back No. 1 WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) for the first time since Week 8, and Deebo Samuel also is available, so Lane will be in the mix for snaps and targets behind that duo along with Treylon Burks and Chris Moore.
