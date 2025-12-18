Lamb (illness) did not practice Thursday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb has now missed back-to-back practices due to illness to begin Week 16 prep. Friday's session will be his final chance to practice before potentially receiving a preliminary injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. In the event that Lamb isn't able to practice Friday, he'll be at risk of missing Week 16 or having his status come down to a game-time decision.